News

Major projects planned for Ba and Lautoka

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
January 7, 2021 6:15 am
Chair of Special Administrators for the Lautoka and Ba Municipal Councils Debra Sadranu. [File Photo]

A number of major projects have been planned for Lautoka and Ba this year.

Chair of Special Administrators for the Lautoka and Ba Municipal Councils Debra Sadranu says these projects are expected to be launched in the first half of the year.

Sadranu says two major projects in Lautoka and Ba is expected to be finalized soon and they’re hoping to have the Minister for Local Government launch it.

According to Sadranu, they have been holding consultations with ratepayers in the lead up to the launch in order to get their views.

Sadranu says despite the effects of the pandemic, 2021 will be an exciting year for Ba and Lautoka.

