Major plans to upgrade the Naboro Landfill

The Environment Ministry can no longer afford to be spending over four-million dollars every three years for the stacking of waste materials at the Naboro Landfill.

Permanent Secretary Joshua Wycliffe says they are currently looking at the waste remediation medium as an alternative to address the stacking and space issue in the landfill.

Land fill remediation may include temporary removal of hazardous waste, construction of a secure landfill, and proper replacement of the waste.

He adds the Ministry is optimistic that this initiative will roll out towards the end of this year.

“A lot of waste that has been stacked and dumped so we would see that can be remediated. In every possible way later this year, the Ministry is marching towards a much more progressive technology that will match more to the times”.

The Ministry is looking at other countries as a benchmark to assist them with the remediation activity at the Naboro landfill.