Major fire breaks out in Suva CBD
May 22, 2020 5:14 pm
A major fire has broken out at the Flea Market opposite the Suva Bus Stand. [Source: Aca James Small]
FBC News understands a Value City outlet is also burning as firefighters try to bring the blaze under control.
Newly built kiosks are also believed to be on fire.
Large plumes of smoke can be seen from as far as Lami.
