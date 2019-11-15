Major drop in youth registration: NEC

There has been a major drop in the number of youths registered with the National Employment Centre in the past nine months.

This was revealed by Deputy Secretary for Employment Vilimoni Baleidrokadroka during the launch of a report which suggests that young people in the Asia and Pacific region will be hit hardest by the economic impact of COVID-19.

According to the Ministry of Employment, there are fewer than 200 youth in their system.

“Normally when we look at our trend in the last financial year, we average around 100 per month, but over the last nine months since January this year, the youth registration has dropped. Like over the last nine months the total was below 200.”

Baleidrokadroka believes many youths have been able to find alternative ways of generating income during this difficult time.

“Young people are getting into entrepreneurship activities including farming, including agriculture which is very encouraging, rather than just relying on formal sector jobs.”

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation surveyed 271 members and Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti says they found only 15 percent of workers are youths, calling for urgent redress.

“We recommend that entrepreneurial education be introduced in the school system. If it’s working for the Americans, the Australians, our bigger partners in the bigger world, why should it not work for us in Fiji.”

The report the ADB and ILO says for Fiji, the youth unemployment rate may rise from 14.8 percent to near 30 percent, and may even increase to 36.8 percent as the COVID-19 crisis gets drawn out.