Major development happening in the North

The Northern Division can expect major movement of people into the various provinces within the next couple of years due major development projects that are underway.

Deputy Divisional Police Commissioner North Kemueli Baledrokadroka says these developments will bring a lot of changes to Vanua Levu.

Speaking at the Macuata Provincial Council meeting last week, Baledrokadroka says the new developments can also invite unwanted elements to the division.

Some of the major developments underway in Labasa include the construction of the Damodar City Complex, the new Fiji National University complex, a new shopping complex in Vuniika, and a new football academy.

Outside of Labasa, major developments that are ongoing include the construction of the multi-million dollar Nawi Island marina and the development of the Seaqaqa and Nabouwalu Townships.

Baledrokadroka says these developments result in the migration of a lot of people from Viti to Vanua Levu seeking for new opportunities.

He adds, these people with bring with them change and new behaviors and the public should be aware of this.