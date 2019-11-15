Home

Major decrease in fuel prices from next Wednesday

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
March 28, 2020 4:30 pm
A major decrease in fuel price that will come into effect from Wednesday was announced by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission moments ago.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham announced that Fuel prices faces a major reduction of over 10 cents across the board.

However, LPG prices see an increase.

