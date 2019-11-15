Major de-silting works commences in Nausori

The Ministry of Waterways has started major de-silting works that would benefit close to 70,000 Fijians, a majority of whom live in low lying areas along the Rewa delta.

Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy says works along the adjacent creeks of the Waidamu River have commenced, helping minimize flooding along Waituri, in Lakena, and the whole of Vuci in Nausori.

Dr. Reddy says the completion of De-silting works would ease the water flow of the river and its adjacent creeks.

The Minister has also stressed the important role of the public in helping to maintain creeks and drains by refraining from rubbish and household goods disposal in waterways which significantly contributed to flooding.

He says an enormous amount of drainage works has been carried out by the Ministry however, they still find that these drainage systems are not well maintained once cleared and are often filled with white goods, tires, household rubbish, motor vehicle parts, which block the drains causing floods during heavy rainfall.

The Minister toured the flood-prone areas in Nausori yesterday and was accompanied by Permanent Secretary for Environment Joshua Wycliffe and other senior officials of the Ministry and they also visited Waituri road, Lakena where the illegal dumping of household rubbish, white goods, and cylinders had caused flooding during the recent heavy downpour.







