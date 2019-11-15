Major cleanup underway for Nasinu

More than 300 loads of waste is on the roadside in Nasinu and the Local Government Ministry says it will take time to clean every street.

The Ministry and the National Disaster Management Office has started a TC Harold Community Clean Up Campaign which has already seen success in the West and North.

Over the next two weeks, trucks, waste collection equipment and manpower will be deployed in the Central Division to collect all waste.

The Ministry says people will need to be patient as there is more waste out on the streets than normal Council waste collection services can handle.

The Clean Up campaign involves at least 8 trucks to complement the 76 waste bin pick up points.

The exercise involves three loading and cleaning teams from RFMF consisting of 18 personnel.

A detailed plan has been on the collection of waste while the Ministry is in discussions with private sector companies to pitch in with trucks and equipment.

Collection is continuing from Makoi and will be expedited with the injection of additional trucks, machinery and manpower to ensure that all waste is collected within a 14 day timeframe.

For those living in Nasinu, the collection of kitchen waste by the Town Council has been reduced to 3 days, green waste will be collected 3 times a year and white goods once a year.

Ratepayers are advised to stop dumping construction waste on the roadside and not put out green waste before the date of collection.







