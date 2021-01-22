Major clean-up in Labasa to combat LTDD

Civil servants and NGO’s in Labasa today joined the Ministry of Health in their extensive fight against Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Dengue and Diarrhoea in Macuata.

Commissioner Northern, Uraia Rainima, says the major clean-up campaign around Labasa is being organized in response to the recent increase in typhoid cases.

Three more typhoid cases were recorded this week taking the total number of cases post Tropical Cyclone Yasa to 13.

There are 11 cases in Macuata and two in Cakaudrove.

Rainima says the Ministry continues to undertake spraying in the LTDD hotspot areas and with the help of other agencies, they are distributing WASH and hygiene kits.

There are 15 LTDD hotspots in Macuata.