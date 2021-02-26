Major clean-up at Nabukalou Creek

The waste materials collected from Suva’s iconic Nabukalou Creek today will be analyzed by the Department of Environment.

Permanent Secretary, Joshua Wycliffe, says this will help them identify the direction in which the waste came from.

Waste materials such as rusted irons, beer bottles, cans, plastic bottles and a bag full of certificates were found during a major clean-up of the creek.

Wycliffe says these materials posed great danger to the marine eco-system.

“Very interesting situation is that none of us saw one plastic bag that was collected from the creek. We nearly cleaned it for two hours and not one single plastic bag was found and that is a very good sign of the plastic bag ban working.”

Several organizations along with the Suva City Council and Ministry of Environment were part of the clean-up campaign.

Wycliffe says they will keep this initiative alive.