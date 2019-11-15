Maj.Tokaduadua receives Fiji 50 medal

Major Semi Tokaduadua one of the pioneers of the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces Engineers regiment was amongst the 31 Fijians that were bestowed the Fiji50 commemorative medals at the State House this morning.

Tokaduadua says being recognized for his efforts in his 37 years of service with the RFMF is an honor.

Major Tokaduadua who came through military ranks to reach the Commanding Officer position of the RFMF Engineers says his service until 2006 was a challenge when her wife passed away.

Article continues after advertisement

Another medal recipients include local artist Georgina Ledua who says that it was an honor to be the only one in the industry to be recognized today.

Other medal recipients include Lt Col Mason Smith, Major Isireli Cataka, and Ratu Eparama Tavaiqia to name a few.