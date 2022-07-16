Maintenance work causes traffic delay

[Source: Water Authority of Fiji / Facebook]

The one-lane traffic along Ratu Mara Road in Nabua will continue until tomorrow as the Water Authority of Fiji is carrying out urgent wastewater asset maintenance works.

A statement released by WAF noted that repair work at the leaking wastewater pump station DN700 concrete rising main pipeline continues.

The team from WAF is working together with relevant utility providers and contractors.

WAF has stressed that safety is a top priority and excavation work is carried out with teams safely navigating through a network of multiple underground utility assets to identify the leakage section of the wastewater pipeline.

The repairs are scheduled to be completed by tomorrow at 6pm. A team from the Fiji Roads Authority will then carry out reinstatement and backfilling work.

Due to the severity of the work, extensive traffic management is presently in place.

Motorists and commuters along Ratu Mara Road who are travelling from Nasinu to Suva are advised to take this notice into account when finalizing travel plans.