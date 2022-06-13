Maintenance a priority for FRA

[File Photo]

The maintenance of roads to withstand the impacts of heavy vehicles and resist the elements is a major struggle.

According to Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Kamal Prasad, road maintenance and the lifespan of a newly laid road can be shortened by certain factors.

A major portion of the $338.2 million that the Government allocated to the Fiji Roads Authority in the 2021-2022 Revised Budget was for essential road maintenance and rehabilitation, with heavy vehicles being a common cause.

“You have heavy vehicles, the weather and also the maintenance regime, the drainage, even the grass cutting, which is very important because it holds the water that is supposed to be moved away from the carriageway. It sticks when there is grass around, and then it slowly damages our base roads.”

Road upgrades have been an ongoing project and are a visible sight, especially along the Suva-Nausori corridor.