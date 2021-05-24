Maintaining produce quality is important

The Ministry of Agriculture is urging farmers to maintain the quality of produce that Fiji provides through the export market.

Minister responsible, Doctor Mahendra Reddy, while handing over a tractor to the Nakovacake Cluster Farmers highlighted that COVID-19 has opened up new opportunities.

Doctor Reddy says turmeric is one of the main export commodities at the moment.

In the export market, we have a name. The brand image of our produce, comes from the pristine island of Fiji, no chemical and no contamination. We also need to maintain that brand image.

The Minister says upon the opening of international borders, tourism would return and farmers need to meet the demand from the tourism sector as more local cuisine would be promoted in hotel menus.