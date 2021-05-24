Home

Maintaining produce quality is important

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
October 5, 2021 11:30 am
The Ministry of Agriculture is urging farmers to maintain the quality of produce that Fiji provides through the export market.

May be an image of 3 people, people standing and outdoors

Minister responsible, Doctor Mahendra Reddy, while handing over a tractor to the Nakovacake Cluster Farmers highlighted that COVID-19 has opened up new opportunities.

Article continues after advertisement

Doctor Reddy says turmeric is one of the main export commodities at the moment.

In the export market, we have a name. The brand image of our produce, comes from the pristine island of Fiji, no chemical and no contamination. We also need to maintain that brand image.

May be an image of 1 person, standing and outdoors

The Minister says upon the opening of international borders, tourism would return and farmers need to meet the demand from the tourism sector as more local cuisine would be promoted in hotel menus.

