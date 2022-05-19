Maintaining possession key for Nadi

Nadi is focussing on maintaining possession heading into the next round of the Skipper Cup competition.

Team Manager Epeli Qoro says although they managed to clinch the win last week against Naitasiri, they had a few missed chances.

He adds discipline is also a concern.

“At the second half we can see there were lots of penalties and yellow cards, but I thank the boys for sticking to the plan.”

Rewa will host Nadi at Burebasaga grounds at 3pm on Saturday.

In other matches, Namosi faces Tailevu at Thompson Park in Navua, Naitasiri meets Northand at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, and Nadroga hosts Suva at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports and $10USD for overseas viewers on the FBC Pop pay-per-view channel.