Maintaining food security paramount: Reddy

Protecting the food security of all households remains one of the most critical objectives of the Agriculture Ministry.

Minister, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says whether it is a pandemic, during times of war, or normal times, the government wants every household to have adequate food and nourishment.

Doctor Reddy says during the pandemic, the Ministry mobilized the entire country to grow their own food.

He adds the farmers went back into the field, and this not only to fed their households but provided food for the entire households in the urban areas.

The Minister praised the efforts of all commercial farmers who rallied behind the Ministry to push exports during a pandemic, contributing effectively to the country’s gross domestic product.

Doctor Reddy made the comments while giving irrigation kits to the farmers of Yaladro flats in Tavua.

Tavua is one of the most drought-prone areas in the Western Division.