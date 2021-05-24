Home

News

Maintain peace says Methodist Church President

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
July 27, 2021 12:15 pm
Methodist Church of Fiji President, Reverend Ili Vunisuwai. [File Photo]

The President of Fiji’s largest Christian denomination is calling for peace.

Methodist Church of Fiji President, Reverend Ili Vunisuwai has spoken against social media attacks on people based on their race and religious beliefs.

Rev. Vunisuwai says Fiji cannot afford to be misled on matters regarding the proposed Amendment Bill for iTaukei Land Trust Act and has called on church members to maintain the peace.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds Fiji is going through a difficult time and he asks people to follow the rule of law and see the outcome of the Bill rather than being carried away by hearsay.

Rev Vunisuwai has urged people to refrain from unchristian-like behaviour and get information from the right sources.

