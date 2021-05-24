Home

Maintain good management of business

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 14, 2022 9:15 am
Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum. [Source: Fijian Government]

Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is calling on businesses to maintain the core values of their operation.

While opening “Car Wash and Salon” in Nadi last night, Sayed-Khaiyum raised concerns about how a lot of businesses have failed in their duties.

The Acting Prime Minister says many businesses do not maintain cleanliness over time and maintenance work is often neglected.

Article continues after advertisement

He says every business should have a plan to set aside money to do maintenance work.
Sayed-Khaiyum says some new businesses get greedy and fail to be consistent with delivering their products.

“People should not get greedy, because if you charge the right price, you’ll get return customer, the quality of what you do should always be maintained.”

He says in Nadi particularly, there are many businesses that make a killing on one sale.

 

