Mahuta congratulates coalition

New Zealand Foreign Minister, Nanaia Mahuta in Fiji earlier this year. [File]

New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta congratulated the People’s Alliance, National Federation Party and Social Democratic Liberal Party on forming a coalition to lead the Fijian people.

Mahuta also congratulated PA leader, Sitiveni Rabuka.

She says New Zealand looks forward to working together with Fiji to continue strengthening our warm relationship.

Mahuta visited Fiji in March as part of her country’s Pacific Resilience approach, aimed at reconnecting New Zealand with island countries to engage on key issues facing the region.