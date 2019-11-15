Mahogany Industry not where it should be

Fijian Mahogany is not the highly demanded global commodity it should be says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Bainimarama says despite money and machinery poured into the industry over the decades.

Bainimarama says the government is still paying for many of the missteps over the past few years, namely the collapse of the Fiji Hardwood Corporation.

Talking about the future of the Fijian Mahogany in Suva this morning – the Prime Minister stressed the industry can’t look ahead without acknowledging its history scarred by disappointment and corruption.

He adds landowners are keen to put years of poor management behind them but if no lessons are learnt, we are doomed to repeat past mistakes leading to the suffering of landowners and taxpayers.

Bainimarama says he believes in the Fijian Mahogany Industry and the new path the management is charting towards profits, self-sufficiency and sustainability.