Maharaj’s comments were not racist: Raj

> The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission says comments made by Government MP Alvick Maharaj in parliament were not racist.



This comes after National Federation Party president, Pio Tikoduadua had reportedly stated that HRADC Director, Ashwin Raj has remained silent on the issue of Maharaj’s statements in Parliament.



After the walkout by Opposition last week, Maharaj said that the National Federation Party had shown that they bow down to SODELPA Leader Sitiveni Rabuka.



Maharaj had also labelled National Federation Party leader, Professor Biman Prasad a puppet, dancing to the tune of other party members.



Tikoduadua had said that racially insulting an MP is also not racism to the Director of Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission who is quick to label Opposition MPs of racism for even asking Government to release disegregated data.



Raj says the comment by Maharaj may be construed to be disparaging if someone is being referred to as a puppet, an expression which is readily invoked in politics, but certainly not racist because in his speech.



He says Maharaj makes no reference to race or ethnicity in relation to the National Federation Party.



Raj adding the NFP clearly has decided to do an overdetermined analysis of a speech that makes no pejorative reference to race or ethnicity.



Raj says the issue of disaggregated data premised on ethnicity and the potential for such data in reproducing a racialist episteme is a separate issue and should not be conflated with what Maharaj purportedly said.