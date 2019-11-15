Maharaj’s comments was misinterpreted by NFP

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission says comments made by Government MP Alvick Maharaj in parliament was misinterpreted by the NPF.

HRADC Director Ashwin Raj says the term ‘puppet’ is an expression which is always used in politics.

After the walkout by Opposition on Tuesday, Maharaj said that the National Federation Party had shown that they bow down to SODELPA Leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

Maharaj had also labelled NFP leader, Professor Biman Prasad a puppet, dancing to the tune of other party members.

Raj says NFP President Pio Tikoduadua decided to do an over-determined analysis of the speech when it made no reference to race or ethnicity to the party.

Raj says racial stereotyping remains unacceptable.

He adds constitutional values of common and equal citizenry is crucial regardless of whether it is used by the Government or Opposition.