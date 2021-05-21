Home

News

Maharaj hits back at NFP Leader for comments on assistant Ministers

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 3, 2021 3:48 am

Government Whip Alvick Maharaj has labeled comments made by National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad as pathetic and disrespectful.

While contributing to the motion that the Standing Committee on Natural Resources review the performance of non-sugar agriculture, Professor Prasad implied that the Assistant Ministers who sit on the committee do not do much anyway.

“Let the standing committee chaired by your own Assistant Ministers, they don’t do much anyway, they sit in the standing committees all the time. That’s what they do. Except that some of them go and say when somebody calls them. One Assistant Minister somebody called him and said, “I need rations.” He said call Biman Prasad and NFP.”

In response, Member of Parliament, Alvick Maharaj says these comments are low for someone of Professor Prasad’s stature.

“For Honorable Biman Prasad to actually say in Parliament that Assistant Ministers are not performing and not doing their job. A person of his caliber should not be stooping down so low to bring up thises kinds of things in Parliament. What the hell are you doing before questioning us.”

Professor Prasad urged the government to support the motion and let the committee look into what is being done in the non-sugar crop sector and what direction to take moving forward.

