MAERSK returns to Fiji Ports

Maersk Nadi, a cargo vessel owned by one of the world’s largest integrated logistics company berthed at the Suva Port yesterday.

Maersk is returning to operate their own vessels in Fiji after a lapse of 7 years.

Represented in Fiji by Shipping Services (Fiji) Pte Ltd, Maersk will operate two 2,500 twenty-foot container capacity vessels between Suva, Lautoka, and Auckland, Tauranga, Nelson, Timaru, and Lyttleton in New Zealand.

Shipping Services Managing Director, Bernard Hong Tiy, says that the name of the ship signifies the trade relations that Maersk has with Fiji.

“Maersk Nadi is the first vessel that Maersk has bought into Fiji that actually has the name of a place or Vanua in Fiji. For us, that’s an affirmation that Maersk holds Fiji as an important place in the Pacific for trade. Fiji, in the Pacific, is one of the few island countries that have both a good volume of import and export cargo.”

Meanwhile, Shipping Services Fiji hopes that the arrival of Maersk Nadi will boost positivity to an economy slowly getting back on its feet.