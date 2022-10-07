MADEC Australia interviews close to 200 workers

[Photo: Ministry of Employment/Facebook]

MADEC Australia, a labour-hire company and Approved Employer, under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme visited the Ministry on Tuesday and held discussions on the recruitment of more Fijians.

The Permanent Secretary for Employment Osea Cawaru received a courtesy visit from MADEC Australia’s Chief Executive Officer, Laurence Burt together with his recruitment team and representatives of a host employer, Perfection Two Wells.

Burt thanked the National Employment Centre team and expressed his appreciation to the Fijian Government for allowing the team to process selection and recruitment in a timely manner, noting the growing demand and how busy the labour-sending unit is.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo: Ministry of Employment/Facebook]

Burt further highlighted that on this trip, the company has interviewed close to 200 candidates and will be selecting 100 Fijian workers for its November mobilization.

The Fijian workers will be employed under Perfection Two Wells located in South Australia a horticulture industry that produces varieties of vegetables and fruits.

MADEC Australia targeted recruitment is based on workers that are already in the work-ready pool for seasonal work.