Macuata farmers want AMA contracts

Farmers in Nadogo, Seaqaqa and Dreketi in Macuata have expressed interest in becoming contracted farmers for Fiji Agro Marketing.

The farmers made their interest known during talanoa sessions with AMA Chief Executive Officer Alvin Sharma in Wainikoro and Seaqaqa respectively, recently.

Sharma spoke to them about the benefits of contract farming.

He told them the contracts would be for three years and this is to ensure a consistent supply of produce.

The farmers were also told that all contracted farmers will be closely monitored and those performing well will be eligible for a cash advance to help their business grow further.

Sharma says it is heartening to see the positive response from the farmers to grow produce as contracted farmers for AMA.

When contracted with AMA, farmers can also get to join the Fiji National Provident Fund.

The contracts will be provided by AMA in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture.