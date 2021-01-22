Macuata families to benefit from USAID project

300 households in Macuata whose farms were affected by TC Yasa are expected to benefit from a USAID funded project aimed at supporting food security.

Implemented by ADRA, the COVID-19 Mitigation and Preparedness project – which has been realigned to assist communities impacted by TC Yasa sees these households given agricultural implements.

Project Manager, Seini Gucake, says they are grateful that the funding from the project has been redirected towards their Cyclone response.

Gucake says all their initial targeted areas for the project are also impacted by TC Yasa.

The agricultural materials given include wheel barrows, green house nettings, cane knife & files, forks & blade, seedlings & trays, chain saw & protective wear, spray can & organic chemical and hose pipes.

Each community will also be given a mobile hand washing station to be used in community halls and/or church to reduce the risk of Covid-19.

Coastal communities are assisted with fishing gear such as nets, fishing lines and other related material to support their livelihood.

The project will also benefit the provinces of Cakaudrove and Bua.