Macuata communities well versed with drought adaptation strategies

Communities in the Macuata Province are now equipped with the knowledge on best practices of drought adaptation and food security.

The Vakarau Wai-Fiji Pro Resilience Project, under the Adventist Disaster Relief Agency, aims to improve resilience and adaptive capacities of vulnerable communities and subsistence farmers in drought-prone areas to reduce food and nutrition insecurity.

ADRA Fiji Country Director Iliapi Tuwai says the project was implemented from 2018 because the poor are often the most vulnerable to drought because they have little or no savings or assets to fall back on when crisis strikes.

According to Tuwai, the Vakarau Wai – the approach of equipping the most disadvantaged in raising their standard of living is in the heart of this pilot project.

Under the project, ADRA has conducted community training and awareness for 150 local communities, provided agricultural kits as well as relevant infrastructure to strengthen resilience of subsistence farmers, introduced new agricultural methods and helped boost women empowerment through their participation in backyard gardening.

According to Tuwali, the midterm evaluation of the project has revealed it has strengthened environmentally sustainable adaptation mechanism amongst its aimed 10,000 subsistence farmers, including 5000 women in 150 communities in Ba and Macuata.

Activities involved in this programme include training; setting up of village nursery and demonstration of farming methods; distribution of farming kits and appropriate infrastructures such as solar water pump, irrigation set-up and water tanks.

The project is expected to end in November 2020.