Macuata celebrates President’s first anniversary

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has acknowledged God’s anointing and guidance in his first year in office.

The District of Macuata yesterday celebrated their paramount chief’s one year anniversary of being the President of the Republic of Fiji.

Ratu Wiliame says the enormous task of leading with integrity was what drove him to seek God’s divine intervention at all times.

And it hasn’t been an easy task.

He says the Presidency has taught him so many things and while at times there have been some trying moments, he sought God’s guidance.

Ratu Wiliame also thanked his immediate and extended families for their unwavering support in his journey as the Fijian President.

He also thanked the Vanua for their reassurance and support in his Presidency.

The Tui Macuata told them that we are in tough times now and urged them to strive to work together and make things right with one another.

Ratu Wiliame also thanked the staff of the Office of the President in guiding him in his duties and the protocols that came with the role.

The President is currently in his village at Naduri and returns to Suva on Wednesday.