Macuata celebrates Presidency

The periodical downpour this morning did nothing to deter the people of Caumatalevu in according a ‘Vakasenuqanuqa’ for their paramount chief, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere for taking up the position of President of the Republic of Fiji.

The “Vakasenuqanuqa” is a ceremonial feast normally accorded to celebrate an important achievement or victorious return from an important and difficult mission

Traditional warriors for the Tui Macuata braved the rain as they stood with war clubs on their shoulders, taking turns in watching over the traditional ceremony and the people in attendance.

The main stage where the President and the First Lady were seated was heavily decorated with the famous ‘ibe kuta’ of Macuata, special mats weaved very finely from dried reeds only found in a few places.

In front of them lay the gifts from the people, finely women mats, scented oil, sasa, a pig and a mountain of dalo.

Presenting the gifts, Tui Nadogo Ratu Ilisaniti Malodalo says this is the first time they have accorded such a ceremonial feast for a high chief in the province.

Ratu Ilisani says it is a proud moment for the people of Macuata to see their high chief ascend to the highest office on land, a feat worthy of a chiefly celebration.

He adds, it is a historic occasion for the Vanua of Caumatalevu and the chiefs stand ready to support the new President as and when needed.

In receiving the gifts, the President and Tui Macuata acknowledged the giving spirit of the Vanua and its people.

Ratu Wiliame thanked the chiefs for their nurturing, helping him and enabling him to rise to the highest office on land to lead the people of this country.

He has also urged the people of Macuata to look out for each other and serve to the best of their ability.

The President’s short tour of the Northern Division ends today and he will return to Suva on Sunday.