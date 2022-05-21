Mabey Bridge CEO meets with PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama met with the Chief Executive Officer of Mabey Bridge, Michael Treacy, yesterday. [Photo: Supplied]

They met for the commissioning of a new bridge for the Baulevu, Waidra, and Koroqaqa communities.

Simon Bunckenburg of UK Export Finance is accompanying Treacy during his visit to Fiji this week.

Prime Minister welcomed the two and thanked them for their timely visit to Fiji, which will create new opportunities to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, especially in the development of resilient infrastructure and enhanced services for communities.



[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Mabey Bridge is one of the United Kingdom’s leading international bridge and engineering services specialists, renowned globally for its innovation in engineering and its state-of-the-art design technology, with thousands of steel bridges delivered and installed in over 150 countries worldwide.

Building resilient towns and communities, with a focus on constructing safe green-field locations, as well as enhancing infrastructure services to support our economic recovery, were also discussed.



[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Treacy and Bunckenburg met with senior government officials and discussed collaboration aligned with the Fijian Government’s priorities.

The Prime Minister said the accomplishments of Mabey Bridge are impressive and that he had the opportunity to visit the company’s headquarters in Lydney, 2019, witnessing first-hand the quality of Mabey Bridge’s products and its manufacturing processes.

In terms of the company’s services in Fiji, it has worked with local contractors to install more than 300 metres of bridging projects over the recent years.

The company specialises in rapid-build, pre-engineered modular steel bridges to enable accelerated bridge construction and improve connectivity in urban and rural areas.