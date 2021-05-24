M-paisa services down as sites with dotcom.fj suffix are currently down

Due to an outage in the USP hosted dotcom.fj domain, all websites and apps hosted in Fiji with the dotcom.fj, suffice are currently down.

Head of Vodafone eCommerce and Digital Payments Shailendra Prasad says this has also affected Vodafone m-Paisa services which a lot of users rely on.

Prasad says Vodafone Fiji regrets to advise m-Paisa users that the outage on the app is beyond its control as the service is dependent on the uptime of the dotcom.fj hosted by the University of the South Pacific.

He adds that all websites and applications that have the domain name ending with dotcom.fj have been impacted.

Prasad adds that whilst customers are not able to use the m-paisa app and QR because of the outage, they are able to use the m-paisa services through the USSD short code through dialling *181#.

Vodafone Fiji hopes USP is able to rectify the outage at the earliest so that services can normalize at the earliest.