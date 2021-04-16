Lupus numbers in Fiji unknown

There are no specialists in Fiji to detect Lupus.

Lupus is a long-term autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system becomes hyperactive and attacks normal and healthy tissue.

The Lupus Foundation of Fiji recorded over 60 people who had Lupus in the last two years and the youngest patient is a six-year-old.

Article continues after advertisement

In 2019 alone, just in 10 months, there were 34 cases of lupus recorded.

Foundation Coordinator, Una Tuitobou says thousands of people in Fiji may have the disease but are unaware of it because we do not have a rheumatologist who is specialized in dealing with the disease.

Tuitobou highlighted that Lupus does not only affect those suffering from the autoimmune disease but family members and communities as well.

She adds the foundation will be working with partners and stakeholders to create awareness and inform people on how to treat this potentially deadly disease next month.

The Coordinator highlighted that it is a known fact that women have 90 percent more chances to be diagnosed with the disease as it mostly affects women of childbearing age from 14 to 45 years.

The symptoms of the deadly disease include inflammation, swelling, and damage to the joints, skin, kidneys, blood, heart, and lungs.