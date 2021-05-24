Home

News

Lui turns to art

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
September 20, 2021 12:00 pm

A man from Naitasiri is using his passion for art to keep his family afloat during this difficult period.

Just like hundreds of Fijians who lost their jobs, Lui Lesidra had set up an online business selling wall hangings and mirrors made from scratch.

The 36-year-old says his entrepreneurial journey began after gaining experience from multiple casual jobs.

Article continues after advertisement

“I used to work at different places just to provide for my three children and wife. It wasn’t easy when COVID hit because I couldn’t go out into the streets anymore. So I started a page to sell my artwork.”

He says his passion for art is not generational.

“It’s not a family skill. This was like my side hustle. I saw that it needed a lot of time coming up with the kind of designs people wanted so I decided to make it a full-time thing. This has given me a strong business mindset and ability to also help others.”

Lesidra’s Facebook page has generated hundreds of followers, locally and abroad. He plans to open an art gallery once COVID restrictions ease.

