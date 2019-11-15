Lucky escape for Police officer

A Police officer was fortunate to have escaped unharmed after a vehicle crashed into the Narere Community Post last night.

The officer was on duty after 9pm when he noticed a vehicle driven by a 53-year-old man residing in Narere heading straight towards the Post.

The Police Constable managed to run to safety as the vehicle crashed into the Post.

The officer quickly rushed to check on the driver and found him unresponsive and was rushed to the Valelevu Health Center for medical treatment.

Investigation continue.