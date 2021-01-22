LTDD cases increase in the Northern Division

A total of 20 cases of Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Dengue Fever and Diarrhea has been reported in the Northern Division.

National Disaster Management Office Director, Vasiti Soko, says the update was provided during an emergency committee meeting with stakeholders.

The Director is urging residents in affected areas to store water and food and practice good hygiene.

Soko has also stressed that with this system their major concern is flooding as more rain is forecast.

She says people should take caution as there is a high possibility of landslides as well.