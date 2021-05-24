LTA warns of impersonators

The Land Transport Authority says in this difficult time fraudsters are coming up with more and more ways of making quick dollars.

This comes after a screenshot message was circulated on social media of an MPAiSA transaction that implies that an LTA officer had requested for funds to be transferred to their personal MPAiSA account for the purchase of taxi permits.

The Authority says Fijians need to be careful when it comes to dealing with people who claim to work for their organization.

Fijians are also been urged to report any corruption they encounter as entertaining corruption leads to scams such as this.