News

LTA warns of impersonators

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 6, 2022 12:27 pm
[Source: Facebook]

The Land Transport Authority says in this difficult time fraudsters are coming up with more and more ways of making quick dollars.

This comes after a screenshot message was circulated on social media of an MPAiSA transaction that implies that an LTA officer had requested for funds to be transferred to their personal MPAiSA account for the purchase of taxi permits.

The Authority says Fijians need to be careful when it comes to dealing with people who claim to work for their organization.

Article continues after advertisement

Fijians are also been urged to report any corruption they encounter as entertaining corruption leads to scams such as this.

 

