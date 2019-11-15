LTA warns against impersonating officers

The Land Transport Authority has warned those impersonating LTA officers will be taken to task as this is a highly illegal act.

Chief Executive Samuel Simpson says individuals have been visiting businesses and posing as fake LTA officers to gain access to car showrooms, car rental services and taxi stands.

Simpson says misleading Fijians is not only highly illegal but also a despicable act.

He says this erodes faith in LTA which protects the lives of thousands of road users.

Simpson warns those who attempt to impersonate officers will be reported to the police and will face the full brunt of the law.

He is urging Fijians to ask for photo ID of anyone who presents themselves as an Officer and if the person is unable to produce such a card, notify the police immediately.