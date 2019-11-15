LTA warns against counterfeit letter

The Land Transport Authority is advising Fijians to beware of counterfeit letter being passed around about the Authority.

The counterfeit letter, which is dated 8 September 2019 and references Court Case HBC 262, claims that Traffic Infringement Notices since 2013 have been deemed illegal and people are eligible for a refund.

Chief Executive Samuel Simpson stresses those traffic infringements since 2013 are valid and Fijians who have broken the road rules since are not eligible for a refund.

Simpson says the letter, which is an obvious forgery, was designed to discredit the Authority and confuse Fijians.

He adds these kinds of stunts are a drain on time and resources – for both the general public and the Authority – as they have to then ensure that people have not been duped by these lies and end up making decisions based on it.

Simpson says a good rule of thumb is to always vet any information people see online by going to the official source adding that LTA is always happy to clarify any rules, regulations, or other information about the Authority.