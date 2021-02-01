LTA urges motorists to drive safely during Easter long weekend

The Land Transport Authority is urging motorists to strictly follow all road rules this Easter long weekend.

With traffic congestion expected to increase, LTA says motorists need to plan their trips in advance and be patient with other road users.

LTA CEO Samuel Simpson says many Fijian families look forward to Easter as it is a time of celebration and reflection, as well as take full advantage of the time off and catch up with family and friends.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that unfortunately, the holiday season is also when authorities often see a spike in road injuries and fatalities.

Simpson says these accidents are often avoidable adding that drinking and driving, overspeeding and plain negligence on the road is never acceptable, regardless of the situation.

The LTA CEO stresses that no amount of celebration justifies a blatant disregard to road safety rules and they are there to protect Fijians, their families, and other road users alike.

Simpson is also reminding parents and guardians to be particularly vigilant when it comes to the safety of their children during the long weekend.