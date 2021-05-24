Home

News

LTA urges adherence to COVID safe protocols on PSVs

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 30, 2021 11:40 am
[File Photo]

The Land Transport Authority of Fiji is urging all Public Service Vehicle drivers and passengers to adhere to the COVID-Safe protocols while travelling.

LTA CEO, Samuel Simpson says this is for their own safety, as well as that of all Fijians.

Simpson says that with cases being as high as they are, the need to fully incorporate COVID-Safe practices into people’s daily lives has never been more important.

Simpson adds that as Fiji is in precarious times and people cannot let their guard down, even for a moment, and they have to remain vigilant in how they prevent the further spread of COVID-19, for the safety of families and all Fijians.

He stresses that the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport, together with the Ministry of Health has devised COVID-Safe protocols for Land Transport Services and these must be followed to the letter, especially while travelling on PSVs.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

