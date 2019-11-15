LTA to reopen online registration

The Land Transport Authority will reopen the online registration of e-services from 1st October.

LTA Chief Executive Samuel Simpson says there has been an overwhelming amount of requests on social media from people who had not registered before the deadline.

Simpson adds submissions have been re-opened as the LTA’s goal has always been to ensure that as many people as possible are able to access e-Services.

Over 80,000 Fijians had registered for E-Services by the time of the previous deadline on 31st August.

Once registered, account holders can conduct transactions online without having to visit an LTA office.

Some online services include applications for vehicle registration renewal, paying fines and booking Defensive Driving Courses and driving tests.

Account-holders will also be able to receive notifications and reminders of renewals prior to expiration.