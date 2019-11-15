Home

LTA to reinstate some of their suspended services

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
April 24, 2020 7:18 am

The Land Transport Authority will begin to resume some of its suspended services from next week.

LTA CEO Samuel Simpson says they had to suspend driver testing, knowledge testing, and new licensing with COVID-19 precautions.

Simpson says from Monday they expect to be able to allow heavy goods vehicle licensing to resume with other services to come shortly after with the necessary Coronavirus precautions in place.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re about to reinstate driver testing for groups 4, 5, 6 & 7 with a plan which will ensure the health safety and welfare of our customers and our staff alike and we will resume those testing of those classes of vehicles within the next week.”

The LTA CEO says while the economic impact on their operations is evident with some of the more than 400 staff now working reduced hours, he says they continue to focus on road safety as their core business.

