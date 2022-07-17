LTA to implement new IT system

The Land Transport Authority will implement a new integrated information technology in this financial year.

A sum of $800,000 has been devoted for this program to be implemented.

The total budget allocated to LTA in the 2022-2023 National Budget is $22.4 million.

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy $21.4 million will be for operations and $0.9 million for capital expenditure.

Sayed-Khaiyum says to assist in the payment of overloading and other fines, the LTA will allow individuals and companies to pursue a payment plan option in line with strict conditions.

“This will allow individual companies to continue using the vehicles for their business purpose and still meet their fine repayment obligation. If they default they lose the entire thing. To be clear, of course, as I said, this is only for passing infractions-it is not the policy moving forward.

Sayed-Khaiyum says there will be restrictions placed on commercial vehicles moving into residential areas.

H says the municipality and Fiji Roads Authority will collaborate with LTA to determine the cross-combination mass and dimension allowed for commercial vehicles entering residential areas.

The Economy Minister says this is less about preventing disruption because these roads simply cannot handle the stress of heavy vehicles.