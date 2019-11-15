LTA to fine vehicles with unsecured loads

The Land Transport Authority of Fiji is warning Fijians against driving vehicles that have been improperly or insecurely loaded.

LTA Chief Executive Officer Samuel Simpson says drivers must also refrain from driving vehicles that have been loaded beyond capacity.

Simpson adds that LTA teams have booked 880 drivers for improper loading and 861 drivers for overloading vehicles, with an extra 201 bookings until May alone.

He adds that overloading of vehicles puts other drivers and road users at risk and is both irresponsible and unacceptable.

Simpson stressed that goods vehicles must not have a load or part of their load projecting beyond the rear body of the vehicle unless there is a clear red warning material or triangle attached to warn other road users of a projecting load.

He adds that at night time such loads are to be marked by a red light facing rearwards.

As per the Land Transport Act, those found breaking this law will be subject to a fine of $50 and 3 demerit points.

Under Section 43, any driver who breaks this law could face a maximum sentence of 3 months imprisonment.