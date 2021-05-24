MOU focuses on road safety

A new Memorandum of Understanding between the Land Transport Authority and the Fiji Police Force was signed this morning, which aims to make service delivery much easier.

The agreement will see their customers apply for police clearance in regards to any LTA-related matters from any of their offices around the country.

LTA Director and Board Chairperson James Sowane says the agreement is in line with the government’s policy of supporting all Fijians and giving them equal access to all their services.

Article continues after advertisement

Sowane says this service is available at all our branches at no cost for the next twelve months in recognition of the hardships that everyone is enduring at the moment.

The Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitivei Qiliho, acknowledged the government’s initiative for the idea of this new venture.

He also acknowledged the good work done by LTA officers and the Police Traffic Unit in enforcing laws on our roads.

Qiliho says there were no fatalities during the last festive season because of the support and cooperation between the LTA and police.

He adds that the Easter long weekend is coming up and they will continue to work together to ensure that safety on the roads is upheld.