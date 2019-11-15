LTA reviewing regulation on vehicle's sitting capacity

The Land Transport Authority will review its regulation in relation to the vehicle’s sitting capacity and types of permits available in the hotel sector.

During the Fiji Rental Car Association Annual General Meeting, it was highlighted that the rental industry currently operates seven sitter vehicles.

Association members had questioned whether this could be increased to nine or fourteen sitters so they are able to better assist the tourism industry.

LTA Chief Executive Samuel Simpson says the legislation stipulates the current vehicles in use, however, this is under review.

Simpson says there are on-going discussions with the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association.

“There is an act of review going on at the moment and in fact, I met with the team that is looking at that the regulations on Tuesday this week.”

Simpson says the current regulations are outdated.