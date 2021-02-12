LTA reports alleged illegal activities near its premises

The Land Transport Authority has gathered that illegal activities have been happening around its premises in Nausori.

The staff of the Nausori branch were recently made aware that the area is being allegedly used as a hub for drugs, alcohol consumption, and teenage sexual activity, among other illegal activities.

Chief executive, Samuel Simpson says the staff reported these activities to the police for their immediate action.

Simpson is warning the public that they will not tolerate any form of illegal or illicit activity.

He says if they see anyone engaging in such illegal activities, they will not hesitate to escalate the matter to the authorities.