Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
One new COVID-19 case recorded|More vaccines to land tonight and Saturday thanks to Australia|AG meets with stakeholders to discuss current challenges|Some essential service providers under the radar|Grog consumption tops arrest list|WHO again reminds people to practice good habits|7,000 swab samples sent to Australia|Replenishment of medicine for SOPD patients|Internet providers record spike in data traffic|Fiji Airways extends flight cancellations|Island students determined to return next year|Biodiversity underpins delivery of all ecosystem service|New vaccination plan to reach wider community|Over 22k ration packs distributed|Numbers swell with 11 testing positive in isolation|New tough guidelines announced for businesses wanting to operate|Assessing team set by Commerce Ministry|MOH clears Labasa contacts|Village mataqali reps to ensure no movement|Youth organization prioritizes mental health|Internal investigation into impersonating case|COVID-19 battle rages on in Fiji|Nadali residents caught off-guard with lockdown|41 arrests in Southern Division alone|Suva returns to life after four days of lockdown|
Full Coverage

News

LTA regulations ease burdens

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
May 20, 2021 4:52 pm

The Fijian government continues to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic by easing the regulatory burden on businesses.

Minister for Commerce, Trade and Transport Faiyaz Koya says on they published in the gazette on Tuesday the Land Transport Regulations 2021.

Koya says the regulation covers the extension and validity of certain documents for drivers and vehicle owners.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Regulations in effect extends the validity of any permit, license, certificate or registration that expires or is due for renewal on or after the 14th of May 2021 but before the 14th of August 2021.”

Koya says these permits, licenses, certificates or registrations will be subject to the same fee as it would have been applicable upon expiry or when renewing.

He also explains the pre-requisite requirements for such an extension.

“With regards to your vehicle registration, the Accident Compensation Commission Levy and the Road User Levy will be extended with your registration. Similarly, for driver’s licenses, the defensive driving requirement will also be extended with the registration. However, these extension provisions will not apply if the permit, license, certificate or registration is being processed for cancellation by the LTA.”

The Minister adds that they are trying their best to help bring ease to Fijians during these unprecedented times.

Koya says the extensions do not apply to any offenses or Traffic Infringement Notices recorded with the LTA.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.