LTA regulations ease burdens

The Fijian government continues to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic by easing the regulatory burden on businesses.

Minister for Commerce, Trade and Transport Faiyaz Koya says on they published in the gazette on Tuesday the Land Transport Regulations 2021.

Koya says the regulation covers the extension and validity of certain documents for drivers and vehicle owners.

“The Regulations in effect extends the validity of any permit, license, certificate or registration that expires or is due for renewal on or after the 14th of May 2021 but before the 14th of August 2021.”

Koya says these permits, licenses, certificates or registrations will be subject to the same fee as it would have been applicable upon expiry or when renewing.

He also explains the pre-requisite requirements for such an extension.

“With regards to your vehicle registration, the Accident Compensation Commission Levy and the Road User Levy will be extended with your registration. Similarly, for driver’s licenses, the defensive driving requirement will also be extended with the registration. However, these extension provisions will not apply if the permit, license, certificate or registration is being processed for cancellation by the LTA.”

The Minister adds that they are trying their best to help bring ease to Fijians during these unprecedented times.

Koya says the extensions do not apply to any offenses or Traffic Infringement Notices recorded with the LTA.