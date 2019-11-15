LTA refutes reports on long queues

The Land Transport Authority of Fiji (LTA) has urged media organizations to practice responsible and accurate reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid misleading Fijians.

Chief Executive Samuel Simpson claims a misleading article was published in the Fiji Sun two days ago which incorrectly stated that a queue at LTA’s Valelevu Office and the closure of branches are due to COVID-19.

Simpson says the closure of branches has nothing to do with the queue as the LTA has limited the number of customers who can enter their offices at one time, in accordance with guidelines on physical distancing.

He adds the queue mentioned in the Fiji Sun article was a result of the access control and was quickly dealt with by LTA staff.

On Monday, the Valelevu Office dealt with 151 customers with an average wait time of 24mins.







